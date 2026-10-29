The General Staff has updated the figures on Russia's casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 29

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have eliminated another 1,560 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the estimated total losses of the Russian Federation’s army since the start of the full-scale invasion as of the morning of October 29, 2026.

According to the General Staff, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel —approximately 1,584,910 (+1,560);

tanks — 12,449 (+1);

armored combat vehicles — 25,614 (+5);

artillery systems — 51,699 (+25);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,245 (+4);

air defense systems — 1,727;

aircraft — 450 (+1);

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,036 (+4);

operational-tactical UAVs — 587,409 (+1,614);

cruise missiles — 5,140;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

vehicles and tankers — 168,010 (+272);

special equipment — 4,860 (+1).

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff reported 181 combat engagements over the past 24 hours, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the hottest sectors.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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