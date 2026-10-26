The General Staff confirmed a strike on the Energia plant in Russia, which manufactures batteries for missiles

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the production facility for power sources used in enemy weapons at the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the plant’s premises.

The strike complicates the production of power sources for missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons of the Russian army.

“Energia” is the sole manufacturer of batteries for air bomb guidance and correction modules, and also produces batteries for the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile systems and sea-based cruise missiles.

Results of Previous Strikes

- The “Proton-Elektrotex” plant in Orel, Orel Oblast, Russian Federation. As a result of the strike on October 23, the main microchip production workshop was destroyed, and the company’s building and servers were damaged. This complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

- A facility for storing, preparing, and launching attack UAVs in the Donetsk area. As a result of the strike on October 23, three buildings used for preparing and equipping attack drones and one launch rail were damaged. This reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with various types of drones.

- The “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation. As a result of the strike on October 24, a process pipeline, two butyl rubber production units, and one rectification unit were damaged. This impacts the production chain for solid rocket propellant used in tactical and ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking enemy military targets in accordance with the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26.

We would like to add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

On October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines.

Also, paratroopers from the 95th Brigade captured a Russian scout who was monitoring China.