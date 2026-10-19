As of October 19, there were 204 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours — General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 2,100 troops, while Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,636 enemy drones and 24 artillery systems. A total of 204 combat engagements were recorded along the front line, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational summary as of 8:00 a.m. on October 19, 2026.

According to military sources, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers lost four armored combat vehicles, three air defense systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 332 vehicles, and three pieces of specialized equipment.

The enemy also carried out one missile strike and 82 airstrikes, dropping 273 guided bombs. Russian troops deployed 9,154 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,050 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 19 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian aviation struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Where the Russian Army Attacked Most Frequently

The most intense fighting took place in several sectors of the front.

Pokrovsk sector —Ukrainian forces repelled 30 attacks. Russian units attempted to advance near Matyashiv, Molodetsk, and toward a number of settlements, including Toretsk, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, and Serhiivka.

Kostiantynivka sector — 21 attacks were recorded. The enemy advanced near Kostiantynivka and toward Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia, and Novohryhorivka.

Kupiansk sector — Russian troops attempted to advance their positions 11 times, attacking toward Kupiansk and Radkivka.

Hulyaypil sector — the occupiers carried out nine attacks in the direction of Rizdvyanka, Ternuvate, Vozdvizhivka, Hirky, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

Liman Sector — Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Zarichne and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of Hrafske. In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out three assaults.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers attacked twice near Kryva Luka. In the Oleksandrivka and Orikhiv sectors, one attack each was recorded—in the direction of Ternove and near Plavni, respectively.

In the Kramatorsk and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

According to the General Staff, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

Shelling of the Sumy Region

Russian troops continued to shell border settlements in the Sumy region. In particular, Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Maryine, Nova Sich, Neskuchne, Andriivka, Sadky, Kindrativka, Oleksiivka, and Mogrytsia came under fire.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on Pustogorod, Korenok, Vakaliivshchyna, Pysarivka, and Mogrytsia.

The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces continue to repel Russian offensive operations across various sectors of the front.

We should add that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region more than 20 times over the course of the evening.

As a reminder, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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