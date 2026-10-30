A Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb was destroyed on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia

On Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia, forestry workers discovered a Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb. Specialists from the State Emergency Service surveyed the area and destroyed the dangerous munition while adhering to all safety precautions.

Forestry workers discovered the dangerous find on Khortytsia Island following one of the Russian shelling attacks.

“Forestry workers discovered the dangerous find on Khortytsia Island following one of the enemy shelling attacks. State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts who arrived at the scene surveyed the area and identified the explosive device as a FAB-500,” the rescue workers reported.

Efforts to dispose of the aerial bomb were complicated by the hard-to-reach terrain. Due to the terrain’s topography, specialized equipment could not reach the site of the discovery, so the bomb disposal experts had to walk several kilometers on foot through dense thickets.

An additional danger was the constant threat of attacks by Russian drones. Because of this, the bomb disposal experts repeatedly suspended their work to ensure their safety.

After preparing the site for demolition, State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts destroyed the FAB-500 aerial bomb while adhering to all necessary safety measures.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region on Facebook.

On the night of October 30, Russian troops struck the Dnipro train station again. In the morning, the city was once again without electricity: the metro, trams, and trolleybuses are not operating, while the water supply and sewage systems are functioning thanks to generators.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 30. In the Dnipro district of the capital, a single-story building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out due to falling debris.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to that, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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