Occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro; at least 13 people were killed

Russian troops attacked a transportation infrastructure facility in Dnipro. The strike resulted in deaths and injuries; according to preliminary reports, the death toll stands at at least 13 people.

“Thirteen people were killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro,” he wrote.

In addition, at least five people were injured. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia,” reported on the strike on the train station.

“A strike on the train station in Dnipro. A heightened danger alert had been issued, but, unfortunately, there were a significant number of people on the platform. Preliminary reports indicate numerous fatalities and injuries,” the statement reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the rocket-propelled UAV struck one of the platforms where Train No. 866 from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia was located at the time.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following the Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

Roshen confirmed a Russian strike on its production complex in Vinnytsia.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs; there is one fatality and several injured.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

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