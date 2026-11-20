On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Due to the power outage affecting a number of facilities, boiler rooms, water utility pumping stations, and hospitals were left without electricity. Medical facilities switched to operating on generators.

In addition, a significant portion of utility customers and several traction substations for the city’s electric transit system in the northern part of the city were left without power.

As a result of the attack, trolleybus routes No. 18, No. 15, No. 16, and No. 10 are temporarily out of service. Trolleybuses are running as far as Kiltseva (Tolstoy) Square.

The necessary services, as well as crews of utility workers, electricians, and heating engineers, have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the shelling. Authorities assure that everything possible is being done to stabilize the situation.

In the Nikopol area, Russian troops also attacked Nikopol and the Marganetsk community with drones.

The shelling damaged utility buildings. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, all services, public transportation, hospitals, and social institutions continue to operate.

Also today, November 20, at 2:00 p.m., a controlled explosion is planned for operational purposes at the “Pershotravnevy” quarry of PJSC “PIVNGZK,” located in the Ternivskyi district.

The blast will be scheduled and controlled; there is no cause for concern.

This was announced by Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

As a reminder, Russian missile drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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