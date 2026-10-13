Russia killed four residents of the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours

As a result of Russian shelling of the Donetsk region on October 12, four civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded. The highest number of casualties was recorded in Cherkasy, Yasnogorka, and Sloviansk.

According to Vadym Filashkin, Russian troops killed three people in Cherkaske and one person in Yasnogorka, which is part of the Kramatorsk city community.

In addition, 11 civilians were wounded as a result of the attacks. Specifically:

four people in Cherkaske;

two people in Yasnogorka;

four people in Sloviansk;

one person in Kramatorsk.

According to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the total number of victims of Russian aggression in the region stands at 4,413 dead and 10,758 wounded.

These figures do not include the dead and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is currently impossible to determine the full extent of the casualties in those cities.

Russian attacks continue to kill and injure civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

In the Mykolaiv region, as a result of Russian attacks on October 12 and during the night of October 13, a cargo terminal, warehouses, a maintenance station, private homes, and a truck were damaged. Russian troops used “Shahed”-type attack drones, FPV drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the night of October 13, Russian forces launched a new strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and rocket-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

Additionally, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times throughout the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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