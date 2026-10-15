Russia attacked Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region overnight

On the night of October 14, Russian troops attacked the Naftogaz Group’s natural gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. The company reported this on Thursday.

As a result of the strike by an enemy UAV, process equipment was damaged, a fire broke out at the facility, and operations were suspended, the group said.

“Employees were taking cover at the time of the attack; none of the staff were injured. An assessment of the consequences and extent of the damage is underway at the site,” said Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board.

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were injured as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Read us on