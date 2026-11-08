This week alone, Russian forces have fired 115 missiles of various types, dropped nearly 1,900 guided bombs, and deployed more than 3,000 attack drones against Ukraine. The Russian attacks have caused disruptions to electricity and heating in a number of regions.

The head of state also spoke about a new attack on Komyshuvakha. According to him, Russian forces struck the town with an FPV drone this morning, even though emergency rescue operations have been underway there for seven days following a previous airstrike.

“This morning, the Russians attacked Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone, where emergency rescue operations have been underway for seven days following an airstrike that claimed the lives of 55 people, and, unfortunately, people may still be trapped under the rubble. This is utter cynicism and cruelty,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The president also reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. In particular, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, leaving more than 600,000 residents of Dnipro and the region without electricity.

“There was an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region last night. The Russians struck the energy sector, and more than 600,000 people in Dnipro and the region were left without power. The situation in the Kharkiv region is difficult. There are many power outages across the regions overall. In Zhytomyr Oblast alone, 140 high-rise buildings were left without heating following Russian shelling. Repair work is underway in virtually every affected city and community,” the head of state noted.

According to the president, Russia is carrying out combined strikes, a significant portion of which involve ballistic missiles. At the same time, many of the missiles used were manufactured this year.

Ukraine regularly shares information with international partners about Russian companies involved in the production of ballistic weapons. In October, Kyiv imposed sweeping sanctions against individuals and entities involved in these activities.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to synchronize Ukrainian restrictions with sanctions imposed by Europe and the G7 countries.

“It is very important that they be synchronized across Europe and G7 jurisdictions. If the world lacks sufficient anti-ballistic capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace, we must stop the missiles on the assembly lines. We are counting on a strong 22nd EU sanctions package,” the president wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

This morning, November 8, Russian troops attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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