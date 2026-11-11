A Russian drone attacked the grounds of a high school in Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

“Just half an hour ago, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a secondary school in Yahotyn. This is an ordinary school for children; there is absolutely no military significance to it. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The 171 children, as well as the teachers and staff, were in a shelter,” Tkachenko wrote.

He noted that rescue workers are finishing up putting out the fire on the premises, after which work will begin to restore the area to its proper condition.

According to him, the explosion also damaged a car, a fence, and windows in two private homes near the school.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, leaving 135,000 consumers without power.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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