A blackout occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russia; the metro and surface electric transit came to a halt

On the night of October 30, Russian troops struck the Dnipro train station again. By morning, the city was once again without power: the metro, trams, and trolleybuses are not running, while the water supply and sewage systems are operating thanks to generators.

On the night of October 30, Russian troops once again attacked the Dnipro train station. This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia. He did not provide details regarding the consequences of the second strike.

Pertsovskyi described the night in the city as “extremely difficult”: in addition to the attack on the station, the region once again faced power outages.

The second strike occurred less than a day after a Russian jet drone struck a platform with a passenger train. The death toll from that attack has risen to 15. A 40-year-old man died in the hospital, where doctors fought to save his life until the very end.

Passengers at the station are eager to leave the city as quickly as possible. According to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, railway workers will ensure the evacuation of everyone who wishes to leave, but trains will depart only when it is safe to do so. Sometimes people have to be practically forced to return to the shelters.

Ukrzaliznytsia also announced assistance for passengers:

Those who are unable to use their tickets will receive a 100% refund.

Train conductors are gathering information about transfer options to offer each passenger an appropriate solution.

On the evening of October 29, following another Russian strike, more than 350,000 customers in Dnipro and surrounding communities were left without power.

Overnight, utility workers managed to partially restore power, but by morning the city was once again without electricity.

“Power workers were on the job all night, but the system can’t keep up,” explained Boris Filatov.

Due to the power outage, the metro, trams, and trolleybuses in the city are not running. Currently, only buses are transporting passengers.

Mayor Boris Filatov urged residents to stay home if possible.

Dnipro’s water supply and sewage systems are running on generators. Due to the difficult situation with the power supply, Boris Filatov asked residents to stock up on water at home for at least one to two days.

At the same time, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration has asked residents whose power has been restored to turn on high-power electrical appliances one at a time.

At around 11:00 a.m. on October 29, a Russian jet-powered drone struck the platform at the Dnipro train station. At that moment, passenger train No. 866, traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was there.

An elevated danger level had been announced prior to the strike, but many people remained on the platform.

At least 15 people were killed as a result of the attack. The situation in the city remains difficult due to the repeated strike on the railway infrastructure and problems with the power supply.

This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, and Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 30. In the Dnipro district of the capital, a single-story building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out due to falling debris.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new strike with ballistic missiles on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to that, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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