Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Controls to Poland and Slovakia Due to Russian Attacks — FT

Ukraine is discussing with Poland and Slovakia the possibility of moving customs inspections further away from the Ukrainian border—into the territory of those countries. This step is being considered in light of Russian drone attacks on grain-carrying trucks waiting in lines at border crossings.

According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to the publication, the goal of such agreements is to protect trucks carrying agricultural products from Russian strikes.

Kyiv already has experience with this approach. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that joint border control checkpoints have been established with Moldova. Now Ukraine wants to extend this approach to other neighbors, particularly Poland.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi explained that the need for changes arose due to new security circumstances. According to him, Kyiv is seeking to reach an agreement with the Polish side as soon as possible.

Why Are They Seeking New Routes?

Due to Russian strikes, the maritime route through the Black Sea is effectively blocked. As a result, Ukraine has been forced to increase exports via road, river, and rail routes through Europe.

But in recent weeks, Russian drones have been regularly striking trucks carrying Ukrainian agricultural products that are waiting in lines at the border.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky reported that drone attacks on the region’s largest seaports and ships have cut exports by roughly half. In September, the country exported 2.4 million metric tons of agricultural products. This is only 46% of the potential volume.

According to Vysotsky, without full access to Black Sea ports, Ukraine’s capacity is limited to 45–50% of its potential. Therefore, he added, it is necessary to maintain and expand alternative routes and work with European partners to offset the additional logistics costs.

What other options are being considered?

Ukraine is also considering shipping some of its produce through ports in the Baltic states. However, as the Financial Times notes, such shipments are significantly more expensive than those via the Black Sea.

According to the European Commission, the volume of Ukrainian cargo transported via the Danube has nearly doubled: from approximately 600,000 metric tons in August to 1.16 million metric tons in September. Last month, only 10% of Ukrainian exports passed through the Black Sea.

The publication emphasizes that the new routes are complicated by the overburdened rail and canal infrastructure. Another problem is the low water level in the Danube following the summer drought, which limits the volume of shipments.

In addition, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have banned imports of Ukrainian grain but allow the transit of limited quantities of the product.

This is reported with reference to the Financial Times.

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Queues at Ukraine’s borders on October 16: where there are the most cars and buses.

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