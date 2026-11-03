Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Emergency Alert System in Response to a Cyberattack – Zelenskyy

Ukraine disrupted Russia’s emergency alert system in response to a cyberattack by the Russian Federation that took place on November 1. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

Earlier, as a result of the Russian cyberattack, Ukrainian users received fake messages warning of an alleged nuclear threat. The disruption of the Russian alert system was a response to these actions.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the attack on the Russian emergency alert system was a response to Moscow’s actions.

“They attacked our system. It was a cyberattack—one of hundreds and thousands that the Russians have already carried out against the banking system, pensions, social assistance, and many other forms of support for the civilian population,” he said.

The head of state added that Russia attacked the Ukrainian system, and it was indeed a cyberattack. When it became clear that the strike was directed against civilians, Ukraine decided to respond to these Russian actions.

“We are merely responding to their attack,” noted the President of Ukraine.

As previously reported, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the evening of November 1, the “Air Raid Alert” app was likely compromised by hostile forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this in an interview with PBS News.

The “Air Raid Alert” app has partially resumed operations following the cyberattack: no data was leaked.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide warning system is operating without disruptions.

Prior to this, the Air Alert app in Kyiv had sent out a false radiation warning.

Following this, the Air Force announced a possible breach of the alert app.

Read us on