A Ukrainian soldier explained whether it is realistic to deploy ground robots in Moscow

Deploying ground-based robotic systems within Moscow is entirely possible; however, a number of technical considerations must be taken into account to carry out such an operation.

In particular, this requires appropriate launch vehicles and a stable communication channel with the robots. In addition, it is necessary to plan how they will land and account for the risk that Russian air defenses could shoot down the launch vehicle.

Viktor Pavlov considers the idea of deploying ground-based robotic systems over long distances—specifically to Moscow—to be entirely feasible.

According to the officer, implementation depends on two factors. The first is the carriers: the robotic systems must be transported to the target location. The second is the communication link that allows the system to be controlled. This is entirely feasible, Pavlov emphasized.

Dropping FPV drones via deep-strike missions, he said, is possible. However, when it comes to deploying the robotic systems themselves, the robot must land without crashing, and the use of parachutes complicates the process.

Another factor is air defense, which, according to Pavlov, could shoot down the unmanned aerial vehicle’s carrier.

Viktor Pavlov, an officer in the UAV battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade and founder of the UAV school, discussed this on the “CE BAZA” podcast.

Drones have caused major problems at Moscow’s airports.

As a reminder, on October 31, Moscow was attacked by drones, and explosions were heard near Sheremetyevo Airport.

The day before, flight restrictions were imposed at all Moscow airports.

As a reminder, Russia restricted flights at all airports in the Moscow air hub.

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