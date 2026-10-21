Air Quality in Kyiv on October 21: Where It's Easiest to Breathe

As of the morning of October 21, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains generally good. At the same time, pollution levels vary depending on the district of the capital. According to monitoring data, the lowest AQI index was recorded in the Desnianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, while the highest was in the Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts.

You can track current readings using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Data from different services may vary slightly, as they use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider not only individual AQI values but also the overall trends and readings in a specific district.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest data before spending a long time outdoors.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 7:00 a.m. on October 21, 2026, the overall air quality in the capital was rated as good.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the following districts:

Desnianskyi District — 22 AQI.

Holosiivskyi District — 22 AQI.

Higher readings were observed in other parts of the city:

Shevchenkivskyi District — 53 AQI.

Podilskyi District — 55 AQI.

According to the data provided, the Podil and Shevchenkivskyi districts had the highest AQI readings among the locations listed. However, these values do not indicate uniform pollution levels across the entire districts; readings depend on the location of specific monitoring stations.

You can view the situation on the SaveEcoBot interactive map, which collects data from online air quality monitoring stations.

The Aqicn service allows you to track the air quality index and view readings from individual monitoring stations.

AQI stands for Air Quality Index: the higher the value, the greater the level of pollution. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous.” Thanks to the map, you can assess the situation in different parts of Kyiv and track changes in readings throughout the day.

The LUN Misto AIR system displays data on the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Information from monitoring stations is presented on an interactive map in AQI format.

Comparing data from several services helps provide a better assessment of the situation, especially if readings vary across different neighborhoods.

If the pollution index rises, it’s a good idea to take simple steps to reduce the impact of polluted air on your health.

Limit prolonged time outdoors , especially when pollution levels are high.

Avoid intense physical activity outdoors , as people breathe in more air during exercise.

Close windows and doors if the outside air is polluted, and ventilate the room once the situation improves.

Use an air purifier , if available, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Monitor your health, especially if you have respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, or if you are a child or an elderly person.

As of the morning of October 21, the data indicates generally good air quality in Kyiv. However, the situation may change, so it’s advisable to check the latest data from SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn before going outside.

As of the morning of October 20, air quality in the capital remained good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. You can track air quality readings in different areas of Kyiv in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN services.

Earlier, service on the Red Metro Line between the terminal stations resumed in Kyiv.

We should add that due to shelling, the routes of four trolleybus lines in Kyiv have been changed.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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