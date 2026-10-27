All stations on the Red Line of the Kyiv Metro have reopened

In Kyiv, all stations on the Red Line of the metro are once again open to passengers. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, according to “Ukrinform.”

According to him, all metro stations on the Red Line are open to passengers, and trains are running between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

As Klitschko noted, late on the evening of October 26, a Russian attack caused damage between the “Darnitsa” and “Chernihivska” stations, as well as at the exits of the “Lisova” station.

“Metro specialists worked all night to ensure service through all stations,” the mayor noted.

As Klitschko emphasized, metro train service between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations has been suspended due to damage to the metro infrastructure on the South Bridge.

“The city has increased the number of buses to reinforce surface transit routes connecting the left and right banks,” the mayor of Kyiv noted.

Earlier, Kyiv had stepped up surface transit services due to changes in metro operations.

Following a ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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