Photo: The Lisova Metro Station was damaged during the attack on the capital

On the night of October 26, during a massive ballistic attack on Kyiv, the “Lisova” metro station sustained damage. The station’s windows were shattered and the roof was damaged. Due to the damage and the need to inspect the area, the station was temporarily closed to passengers in the morning.

Photos posted online show that the blast wave shattered the windows in the station lobby and damaged part of the roof. However, the entrance doors and the main load-bearing structures of the entrance remained intact.

Due to the damage caused and the need to inspect the area, the “Lisova” station was temporarily closed to passengers this morning. Currently, municipal services have already cleared up the main consequences of the attack and removed the broken glass, and train service on the “red” metro line has been fully restored.

This was reported with reference to “Kyiv24.”

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

On the evening of October 26, five explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian ballistic missile attack. The explosions were heard on the capital’s left bank, particularly in the Darnytsia and Livoberezhny districts. According to reports, the air raid siren did not sound beforehand.

Kyiv residents received seven air raid alerts within five minutes.

A map showing the movement of Russian drones and missiles appeared in the Air Raid Alert app.

The UN has called Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure crimes against humanity

Video: Following the Russian attack on Kyiv, a ground-level metro station and tracks were damaged; there are casualties.

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