In the Lviv region, a drunk driver fatally struck an 80-year-old woman and fled the scene of the accident

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

The accident occurred on October 29 at around 12:00 p.m. in the village of Semyhyniv, Stryi District. The driver of a Lada struck an 80-year-old local resident who was walking along the side of the road in the same direction of traffic.

After the collision, the man fled the scene. Eyewitnesses called emergency medical services and the police.

Law enforcement officers quickly located the driver near the accident site and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detainee turned out to be a resident of a neighboring village who was heavily intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was 3.4 per mille, which is 17 times the legal limit.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the driver was notified of his status as a suspect in violating traffic safety rules by operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the victim’s death, and for failing to assist a person who was in a life-threatening condition and unable to take measures to save themselves due to another state of helplessness—a condition into which he himself had placed the victim (Part 3 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial investigation—Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway.

Fatal traffic accident in Fastiv: two people died; children were among the victims.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident.

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