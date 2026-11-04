The court imposed a pretrial restraint on Valentina Molodiy, a participant in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

She will be held in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

She is charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law and disclosing information about the location of a military facility.

The commander of the National Guard confirmed the detention of those returned from the Special Forces in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vygivsky explained what penalties the teenager’s parents face for their participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment point in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from the bus.

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