On Thursday, November 19, the dollar and the euro fell in value at Ukrainian currency exchange offices. Both the buying and selling rates for foreign currency declined. At banks, currency rates vary depending on the financial institution and the method of exchange.

As of Thursday morning, November 19, the dollar is being bought at currency exchange offices for an average of 45.55 hryvnia, which is 20 kopecks less than the previous rate. The U.S. dollar is being sold at 45.74 hryvnia—24 kopecks cheaper.

The euro also showed a decline. At exchange offices, it is being bought at 50.23 hryvnia (-32 kopecks) and sold at 50.58 hryvnia (-32 kopecks).

The average dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian banks is 45.15 hryvnia for buying (-12 kopecks) and 45.71 hryvnia for selling (-15 kopecks).

Banks are buying the euro at an average of 49.49 hryvnia (-26 kopecks) and selling it at 50.36 hryvnia (-32 kopecks).

Rates vary among individual financial institutions:

PrivatBank sells dollars at its branches for 45.70 hryvnia (-15 kopecks) and via card transactions for 45.66 hryvnia (-21 kopecks). The euro costs 50.40 hryvnia (-25 kopecks) at branches and 50.25 hryvnia (-51 kopecks) when purchased with a card.

Oschadbank sells dollars in its app at 45.60 hryvnia (-20 kopecks) and via card transactions at 45.75 hryvnia (-20 kopecks). You can buy euros in the app for 50.35 hryvnia (-30 kopecks) and with a card for 50.55 hryvnia (-30 kopecks).

PUMB sells dollars at teller windows for 45.80 hryvnia (-10 kopecks). The commercial exchange rate is also 45.80 hryvnia (-10 kopecks). Euros can be purchased at the bank’s branches for 50.40 hryvnia (-20 kopecks).

On November 19, Monobank is selling dollars at 45.63 hryvnia (-13 kopecks) and euros at 50.20 hryvnia (-34 kopecks).

Thus, on November 19, the exchange rates for both major foreign currencies showed a decline. At the same time, it is advisable to check the current rates offered by a specific bank or exchange office before making a transaction, as the exchange rate may vary depending on the type of transaction.

This is according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia for Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. dollar was trading at 45.34 hryvnia, its value fell by 14 kopecks.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for purchases but fell slightly for sales. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar as of November 17.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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