The number of casualties from the Russian KAB airstrike on Izyum has risen to eight

On October 29, the number of casualties rose to eight following a Russian strike with three guided bombs on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. These figures are as of 3:33 p.m.

Earlier reports indicated that five people had been injured in the attack.

“At present, at least eight people are known to have been injured, and all are receiving the necessary medical care,” the Izyum City Military Administration reported.

According to the administration, the strikes were recorded in the Lower Town area. An administrative building and utility structures were damaged as a result of the attack. In addition, more than 20 private residential buildings were damaged.

As previously reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, at least five people were injured as a result of the airstrike on Izyum; a five-story building was partially destroyed, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration.

As a reminder, a Russian aerial bomb struck a five-story building in Izyum; people may be trapped under the rubble.

The Russians attacked Izyum with KAB bombs; there are casualties and damage.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one wounded person in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region; power outages have occurred.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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