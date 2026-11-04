Russia attacked a shopping center in Odesa, causing a fire

Russian troops attacked a shopping center in Odesa, causing a fire. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

“Despite repeated air raid alerts, emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to a larger area,” the statement said.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the night of November 3, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy drones, with more than 20 still in the air.

The Air Force noted that combat operations continued even after the preliminary results were released.

The General Staff also updated data on Russian military losses as of November 4.

Russia has lost 138 heavy flamethrower systems since the start of the full-scale war.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the Rostov region, and damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

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