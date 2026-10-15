Debris from a Russian drone fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi District; there are casualties

Five people were injured in Kyiv’s Pechersk district as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone crashed in an open area near residential buildings, damaging the facades, roofs, and windows. A car caught fire in the courtyard.

According to the mayor, the enemy drone crashed near a five-story residential building in the Pechersk district of the capital.

The crash damaged the building’s facade, part of the roof, and the window panes. The facades of two neighboring three-story residential buildings were also damaged.

In addition, a car caught fire in the courtyard. Emergency services are on the scene.

Vitali Klitschko later provided an update on the casualties. He said that five people were injured as a result of the enemy UAV crash, and two of them were hospitalized.

“Five people were injured in the Pecherskyi district, where an enemy UAV crashed into the courtyard of residential buildings. Two of the injured were hospitalized,” Klitschko wrote.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones. The shelling caused a fire at one of the enterprises in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were injured as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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