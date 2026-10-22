Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

On the evening of October 21 and into the night of October 22, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Powerful explosions were heard in the capital, and there are casualties.

An air raid alert was declared in the capital at 10:06 p.m. on October 21. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks and later reported that missiles were heading toward Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter. Explosions were heard repeatedly throughout the night, and the air raid alert was issued again.

What are the consequences of the attack on Kyiv?

According to Klitschko, as of the morning of October 22, 15 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two 15-year-old teenagers. Eight of the wounded are being treated in city hospitals.

In the Dnipro district, a Russian missile struck a car service station and a private residential building. In addition, debris damaged another private home and fell near a gas station. According to preliminary reports, people may have been trapped under the rubble.

In the Darnytskyi district, a strike was recorded at a transportation infrastructure facility. Damage was also reported in the non-residential sector.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, a restaurant building caught fire as a result of the attack.

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An ambulance station was damaged

In the Pecherskyi district, a medical facility, specifically an ambulance station, was damaged. According to Klitschko, six ambulances were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

No medical personnel were injured.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are still being clarified.

Sources: Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian Air Force

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to this, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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