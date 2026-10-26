U.S. President Donald Trump commented on rapper Nicki Minaj’s appearance during a speech at a Republican rally in Michigan. Later, the artist joined him on stage, praised his work, and called on the audience to support Republican candidates.

Trump introduced Minaj as the queen of rap and joked that she attracts a lot of attention. The rapper appeared before the audience in a Gucci outfit, expressed her support for the president, and said she was proud of the opportunity to collaborate with his administration.

It is worth noting that Nicki Minaj lost 10 million Instagram followers last year due to her active support of U.S. President Donald Trump

Before the artist took the stage, Trump specifically mentioned her buttocks during his speech, stating that they were hard to miss. His words sparked a strong reaction from the audience, and a video of the moment quickly went viral online. Some users criticized the president’s remarks, calling them an inappropriate sexualization of the artist’s appearance.

“By the way, I just caught a glimpse of a nice butt. Nicki Minaj. It’s hard to miss,” the president said during the live broadcast of the rally.

“All right, I’ll get back to the topic. My apologies. I hope Nicki wasn’t offended—we love her, after all. She’s been with us for a long time,” Trump added, as if realizing that his remark had gone too far.

It seems that with this comment, Donald was also alluding to his recent remark about his colleagues’ buttocks, which he… had been staring at:

“I looked at his butt. I’ve never done that to a man before. Unless it’s for protocol—with women, yes, but with men, no.”

The online reaction was immediate.

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As a reminder, Trump promised $5,000 to every adult if Republicans retain their majority — The Hill.

Also, Republicans in Congress criticized Trump over his agreement with Putin — The Hill.

The Trump administration may remove U.S. Ambassador to Greece Gilfoyle.

President Trump appointed Katie Bailey as director of legislative affairs.

President Trump urged Fetterman to become a Republican.

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