The National Guard of Ukraine plans to review its approach to establishing temporary deployment sites in major cities. National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced the relevant changes.

He held a conference call with the heads of territorial administrations, corps commanders, and commanders of military units directly subordinate to the National Guard of Ukraine.

Participants focused primarily on analyzing the situation that occurred on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, as well as on organizing work with service members arriving at National Guard units as part of mobilization, issues related to the accommodation of personnel and the provision of high-quality training, as well as their readiness to act judiciously in the face of disinformation and information attacks.

Meeting participants also discussed the need to improve the procedure for conducting medical examinations of mobilized servicemembers arriving at the National Guard.

They separately addressed the issue of organizing medical care and treatment for service members returning after deserting their military units.

“Based on the results of the official investigation into the situation in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, we will adopt all necessary additional decisions. If signs of negligence on the part of officials in fulfilling their duties are found, we will take appropriate action. We will also review our approach to the placement of temporary deployment sites in major cities,” Pivnenko emphasized.

He stated that commanders bear personal responsibility not only for the execution of combat missions but also for the people under their command. Compliance with the law, military discipline, the rights of service members, and respect for human dignity are mandatory at every stage of military service.

“At the same time, I am once again appealing to the public. Such provocations play into the enemy’s hands. The National Guard is one big family. And I will not allow National Guard members to be insulted or humiliated. Ukrainian society must respect every defender of Ukraine—both men and women—and treat people in military uniform with respect,” emphasized the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this on Facebook.

The National Guard commander confirmed the detention of those returned from the protest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vygivsky explained what consequences the teenager’s parents face for their son’s participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov reacted to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment point in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from the bus.

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