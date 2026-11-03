Video: The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The State Bureau of Investigations has opened a criminal case regarding the events that took place on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast. The case was opened under the article concerning the abuse of power or official authority by a military official.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred near a private home that was being used to temporarily house National Guard servicemembers who had been returned after deserting their unit.

After reports of the alleged unlawful detention of the soldiers near the house appeared on social media, a crowd gathered. The conflict subsequently escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired. Police vehicles were also damaged.

A criminal case was opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority or official powers by a military official.

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SBO employees went to the scene and worked jointly with representatives of the prosecutor’s office, the National Police, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman. The bureau noted that the National Guard fully cooperated with the investigation.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

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The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Service were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

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