A gas station caught fire in the Khmelnytskyi region after debris from a drone fell on it; there are casualties

A gas station caught fire in the Khmelnytskyi district after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

Rescue workers continue to deal with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Debris from a drone caused a fire at a gas station in the Khmelnytskyi district, resulting in two people sustaining minor injuries.

In addition, in one of Khmelnytskyi’s neighborhoods, drone debris caused fires in two private homes. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties there.

While responding to the attack, rescue workers were repeatedly forced to evacuate the scene due to repeated strikes.

Firefighters are also continuing to battle a fire at one of the enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi district. Eighty rescue workers and 22 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service have been deployed to extinguish the blaze.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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