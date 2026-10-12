Russia attacked the Kharkiv region; a child was killed

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched attacks using missiles, guided bombs, and various types of drones against Kharkiv and 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Five people were killed in the attacks, including a child, and another 45 were wounded or injured, among them four children.

“Five people, including a child, were killed as a result of the shelling; 45 people were injured, including four children,” wrote Oleg Synyegubov.

In Kharkiv, a 36-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian strike. Another 11 people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy.

Three people were killed in Pisochyn: two women, aged 51 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy. In addition, 28 people were injured. Among them were girls aged 8, 10, and 13, and a 2-year-old boy.

In other towns and villages in the region, civilian deaths and injuries were reported, as well as cases of acute stress reaction.

A 69-year-old man died near Makarykha in the Zolochiv community . Another man, aged 56, experienced an acute stress reaction.

In Yakovlivka, Lozova community, a 43-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction.

In Horokhovatka, Borivska community, a 57-year-old man was injured.

In Vilkhivka, a 61-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured.

In Izyum, a 67-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

According to Oleg Synyegubov, Russian strikes hit Kharkiv and 22 other settlements in the region. In total, five people were killed, and the number of injured reached 45, including four children.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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