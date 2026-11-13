A Russian drone struck in the middle of a road in Odesa: two dead, five injured

On the morning of November 13, Russian troops attacked Odesa with a strike drone. The drone struck right in the middle of the road. Two people were killed in the attack, and five others were injured.

Initial reports indicated damage to a private residential building and the death of one person in another part of the city.

“A private residential building was damaged, and one person was killed in another part of the city,” Serhiy Lysak reported.

The information was later updated: the death toll from the Russian attack rose to two.

According to Serhiy Lysak, five people were injured in the shelling, two of whom are in serious condition.

“Five people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. Two of them are in serious condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Lysak said.

Video from the scene shows that the drone exploded right in the middle of the road. A young woman who was in a car was killed in the blast.

The blast wave and debris damaged trees and nearby parked cars.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on the enemy strike.

Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region, damaging gas infrastructure. Some residents were temporarily left without gas service.

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of November 12 to the morning of November 13, Russian troops carried out more than 50 strikes on 25 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one person was wounded.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Fifteen people, including two children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed on November 12 as a result of a drone attack in the Sumy region. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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