Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 89 Russian drones overnight; hits were recorded

Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 89 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country beginning on the evening of October 11. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from the downed drones fell in four locations.

According to the Air Force, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, Russian forces deployed an X-59 guided air-to-ground missile and 121 attack drones of various types.

The X-59 missile was launched from airspace over the Black Sea.

Among the drones were:

Shahed-type attack drones , including 76 jet-powered ones ;

“Gerbera”;

“Banderol” / “Dan-T”;

“Parody”-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeysk in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 89 Russian drones.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and downed aerial targets and their debris were found at four locations.

Details regarding the consequences of the nighttime attack are being clarified.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched strikes using missiles, guided bombs, and various types of drones against Kharkiv and 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Five people were killed in the attacks, including a child, and another 45 were wounded or injured, among them four children.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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