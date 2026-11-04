Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, stated that posts and disinformation on the social media platform TikTok were the main factor in inciting the crowd during the recent events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv.

The conflict arose near the deployment site of a National Guard unit, where 18 servicemembers were stationed, including four who had been returned after leaving their unit without authorization.

As a result of online manipulation, local residents stormed the compound; however, the National Guard and police denied claims of unlawful detention or deaths. Law enforcement has already detained one of the organizers of the provocation, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

Read us on